Man arrested for selling dates on roadside without a permit

MECCA, Calif. - A man is in custody accused of illegally possessing and selling agricultural products.

At 4:10 p.m. on Friday Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies, assigned to the Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, continued their investigation into recent agricultural thefts from the farming communities of Thermal, Mecca and Oasis.

District Deputies contacted a subject selling produce from a vehicle, on Avenue 66 near the 86 Expressway.

Juan Carlos Ceja, 59 of Thermal, was arrested and cited, for possession of approximately 200 pounds of Medjool Dates without proper documentation and selling produce without a permit.

Deputies confiscated the dates.

Deputies are continuing their investigation into reports of recent agricultural thefts in the area.