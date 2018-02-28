Man accused of murdering mother in Palm Springs awaits extradition

Tosten Walsh Lommen

RAPID CITY, Calif.- - 31-year old Tosten Walsh Lommen remains in a South Dakota jail awaiting extradition to Riverside County to face charges for the murder of his mother.

According to the Governor's office, they have requested that Lommen, who is fighting extradition, be returned to face those charges, "A requisition packet was sent to the South Dakota Governor yesterday for consideration/review. Assuming the South Dakota Governor approves the request/warrant, Riverside County will be notified and the extradition will proceed," says Evan Westrup, Office of Governor Jerry Brown.

Lommen was stopped following a 50-mile long high-speed chase on Jan. 1 by a South Dakota state trooper and arrested for eluding the police and drunken driving.

During the subsequent search of his vehicle, the trooper found the body of 58-year-old Michelle Nanette Walsh, Lommen's mother. Lommen is scheduled for another hearing in South Dakota on April 12th.



