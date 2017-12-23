Lost cat that journeyed from Georgia to Riverside, returns to owner Friday night

121317 CAT RETURN

Related Headline Lost cat to be reunited with owner

A lost cat that was found in Riverside County, over 2,000 miles away from home, is returning to its owner Friday.

Kitty Bitty, a 5-year-old cat, that has been missing since July 4. The cat was found by the driver of a Pepsi truck about two weeks ago inside the vehicle, which carried the feline from Georgia to Riverside. The cat was underweight and dehydrated when it was found.

The driver contacted the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley where the cat was taken in.

The shelter contacted the cat's owner, Teresa Cameron, of Pooler, Georgia, after officials found Cameron's contact information from the cat's tag. Arrangements were then made to return Kitty Bitty home.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals relocation driver, Therese Holmes, and Kitty Bitty flew out at 6 a.m. Friday out of Los Angeles International Airport. They are scheduled to arrive in Savannah, Georgia, at 5:20 p.m. (EST).

The ASPCA coordinated the flight for the cat's return.

"The ASPCA illustrated what an amazing partner it is on this special mission," Riverside County AnimalServices Director Robert Miller said. "Each year, the ASPCA assists us with the relocation of homeless pets and hundreds of lives are saved, thanks to those efforts. But this flight was an extra special gesture by our friends at the ASPCA. Just awesome work."

