Locals protest President Trump's immigration policy in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. -

There was another immigration protest Saturday evening in Palm Desert, in addition to the rally that was held earlier in the day in Palm Springs. Organizers say the peaceful demonstration was an effort to keep families together and to support the local immigrant population.

The rally was organized via Facebook by Edward Holzhauer and Carlos Pineda.

"So today being a national day of keeping families together...our little group of four of us put this together and decided we would do this in Palm Desert so that we would show there is a coalition among the whole valley the East and the West together focused on this issue to make sure we keep families together," said Holzhauer. "In reality we have a lot of people that are immigrants here living here and what they forget about is that they contribute to the cities," said Pineda.

Hundreds of thousands of people protested President Trump's immigration policy across the nation on Saturday. In response, the President tweeted, "When people come into our country illegally, we must immediately escort them back out without going through years of legal maneuvering."