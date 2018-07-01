Local valley expatriates casting their ballots in the Mexican elections

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Mexico's election is drawing some attention among some expatriates living in the United States.

"This time, we want to make sure the election will be to the right people,” Rosalio Plata, a Coachella resident, said. “The nationals and the families.”

That's how he feels about the election in Mexico. He's went to Mexicali to vote in the Mexican election. Plata wants to see change and an end to political corruption.

"When you start caring about other people, I think you can make big change and do the change for the betterment of people, for the people who have less fortune,” he said.

Long lines of voters are waiting to cast their ballots at a polling place, and Plata says it's a sight he has seen at several locations. According to the Mexican government, over 115,000 people living in the US are registered to vote in the election. It’s a record number.

President Trump is a major campaign topic and Plata is pessimistic he'll develop a positive relationship with the next Mexican president.

"I don't think Trump will be friendly with any President of Mexico,” he said. “I don't think Trump is willing to have a friendship."

Despite potentially having a continuing fraught relationship with the US, Plata believes there can be a bright future in Mexico.

"We'll make sure, whoever is the President. We'll make sure he will do the right thing. We can remove him,” he said.