Local scouts help Chips for Kids

Local scouts assist officers with...

A group of local kids is helping make the holiday season special for valley children

Around ten scouts spent their afternoon alongside California Highway Patrol officers sorting thousands of toys that were donated to the "Chips for Kids" program.

These toys were gathered from various "Chips for Kids" events from around the valley, including the cover the cruiser event from earlier this month.

"When the whole group gets here to do the sorting, I tell them what "Chips for Kids" is all about, so they understand what this work is going towards. We are here to help needy children here in the Coachella Valley and by them doing this, it's just one of those pieces of the puzzle being put together for us to make that happen," said CHP officer Mike Radford.

The toys will be passed out to valley families on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.