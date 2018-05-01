Local school in Palm Springs honors crossing guard's 95th birthday

95-year-old cross guard honored on his b

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - A longtime crossing guard in Palm Springs received recognition for his service from a local elementary school, who celebrated his 95th birthday Monday morning. Jack Schreckengost was honored by students and staff at Vista Del Monte Elementary School.

He was given a cake, cards from students, and was serenaded with the "Happy Birthday" song in a special outdoor assembly.

"He's a really nice guy," Jacob Campbell, a 4th grader, said. "To be this old and serving like this, it's really cool."

Schreckengost is frequently found at the corner of Via Miraleste and Racquet Club by Victoria Park serving as a crossing guard. He said he frequently waves at passing cars and students that come by. It's a constant for students and staff for their morning routine.

I had the honor of meeting Jack Schreckengost this morning. He turned 95 years old today and has no signs of letting up and retiring from his post by Victoria Park in #PalmSprings. Find out the impact he has for one local school tonight on @KESQ and @LocalTwo. pic.twitter.com/CxvaVx3qMQ — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) April 30, 2018

"One day that he wasn't there, we all started kind of worry and panic," Blanca Luna, principal at Vista Del Monte Elementary School, said. "Where is Jack, because we're so used to seeing him every single day.

Schreckengost said his commitment to his volunteer job was for the children.

"They're my kids," he said. "This is my corner and they're my children. They're my responsibility."

He said he planned on trying to work at least five more years before he calls it quits.

"My goal is to spend my hundredth birthday at this crossing," he said. "That's what I want to do."