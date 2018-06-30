Local immigration rallies being held Saturday

MGN Online

Local residents will be speaking out on immigration during a few events over the weekend. Immigration activists are holding a couple of rallies Saturday morning in Palm Springs and Palm Desert.

The first event, organized by the group "Courageous Resistance," will be held at 10 AM at Frances Stevens Park in Palm Springs. The rally is being held in solidarity with the national 'Families Belong Together' march being held in Washington D.C. Organizers say there will be multiple speakers from the Latino and Immigrant communities including Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz.

"There will be resources surrounding human rights. you can learn about how to protect your human rights and a lot of the times the immigrant community is afraid to do that," said Alejandra Zamora of "Courageous Resistance."

The second rally, named the "Keep Families Together" rally, will be held at the corner of the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert at 7 PM. It is also in solidarity with the national rallies being held Saturday.

"The more people that can understand this and be able to offer support and comfort to our immigrant members of our community, the better it is," said Edward Holzhauer of "Keep Families Together."

