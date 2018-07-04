Local businesses prep for the Fourth of July

Local businesses prepare for the Fourth of July

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Locals are gearing up for the Fourth of July on Wednesday, and businesses in downtown Palm Springs are ready.

However, with the holiday falling on a Wednesday this year, some say it won’t be drawing in quite as many people as usual

“Definitely if it falls on a Friday or Monday, naturally, you pick up three days of sellout, this time we will be in very high occupancy in the 90% range, but not sold out,” said Aftab Dada, the VP & Managing Director of the Hilton Palm Springs.

Despite the heat and slightly smaller crowds, many hotels in the downtown area are still planning fun activities for the holiday.



“I think you’ll see a lot more locals out...knowing that they can be out in their city and enjoy it without all the tourists," said Cruz Munez, a bartender at La Quinta Brewing Co.