Living Desert celebrates World Giraffe Day

World Giraffe Day at the Living Zoo

The Living Desert spent the shortest day of the year celebrating the tallest animal with World Giraffe Day.

People were able to check out the zoo's habitat first hand, climbing and exploring the savannah just like a giraffe.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

It is estimated that there are fewer than 100,000 giraffes left in the wild and the Living Desert is home to a herd of 8.

"Normally World Giraffe Day for everybody else is June 21, which is the longest day of the year, but it's a little hot here sometimes in the desert on June 21. So we decided to celebrate World Giraffe Day on the shortest day of the year because time is short for Giraffes," said Roxanna Breitigan, director of animal programs at the Living Desert.

You can even adopt a giraffe as part of the zoo's animal adoption program.