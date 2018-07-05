Roads back open after large brush believed to be started by fireworks

Firefighters battle brush fire caused by fireworks in Indio Courtesy of Indio PD [ + - ] Courtesy of Indio PD [ + - ] Courtesy of Indio PD [ + - ] Courtesy of Indio PD [ + - ]

Firefighters are currently battling a large brush fire in Indio, closing several roads. Authorities believed it was caused by fireworks in the area

The fire was reported at 8:49 in the front of the Best Western Date Tree Hotel near the intersection of Indio Blvd and Clinton St.

Indio police closed Hoover between Monroe St and Indio Blvd. They also closed eastbound Indio Blvd. All roads were back open by 11 p.m.

No word on any injuries, stay with KESQ & CBS Local 2 for any updates.

