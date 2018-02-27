Beaumont Police say no threat to school

BEAUMONT, Calif. - Police in Beaumont say there is no credible threat to Beaumont High School after online postings Tuesday morning.

A statement, released by the department Tuesday morning, mentions threats posted on social media to "BHS."

An investigation led officers to a posting that has been circulating social media for the past several days, causing concern in cities across the United States.

The threat was to another school in Belen, New Mexico, not Beaumont High School in Beaumont, California. Police said the student involved in the New Mexico incident was arrested by authorities.

The Beaumont Police Department said it, "makes the safety of students, parents and staff of our schools a number one priority and cases such as this are taken seriously and will be investigated."

The department also said this latest social media scare is a reminder for parents, "to monitor their children's social media and have a conversation about the seriousness of posting references to violence or threats to schools."

The department encourages anyone to immediately report anything suspicious directly to the Beaumont Police Department by dialing 911 or its non-emergency line at 951-769-8500.