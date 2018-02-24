Indio PD, District issue statements about school threats

Credit: Indio PD Facebook

INDIO, Calif.- - The Indio Police Department released a statement via their Facebook page relating confusion involved a threat misattributed to Indio High school this week.

"Some of the threats that have been received show a school threat being posed at IHS or SHS; however, these threats are not related to any of our local schools in Indio," reads the post. "These threats are schools out of the county or in other states that share the same or similar acronym as Indio Schools."

The primary confused threat being referred to was at Imperial High School, also abbreviated IHS.

"Although it was determined to not be related to Indio schools, the Indio Police Department still investigates each of these incidents to the fullest to ensure the safety of our students," the post continues. "The Indio Police Department currently has four full-time School Resource Officers and we also work closely with the Desert Sands Unified School District to continue to ensure the safety of all students."

The post also emphasized that if a threat is deemed credible by law enforcement, that all parents and school administration will be promptly made aware. (Read the departments full statement at the bottom of this article.)

Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) issued two statements on the incidents, one to the media, and one to parents. Excerpted below is the statement issued to the media by DSUSD Public Information Officer Mary Perry.

"Students have made thoughtless comments and statements regarding school safety at various schools," writes Perry. "Each of these is taken VERY SERIOUSLY and is thoroughly investigated, in many cases with the involvement of law enforcement."

In closing, Perry re-emphasized that there is "no credible threat" to Indio High School at this time.

The letter sent out to parents briefly detailed the incident itself and its investigation, mentioning the "Kids with Guns Protocol" touched on by Indio PD's statement. The letter also expanded to include resources needed for reporting potential future threats:

"Students are also encouraged to use our anonymous reporting system PSST World..." the letter reads. "The National Association of School Psychologists has issued tips for talking to children about violence..." PSUSD sent out forms from NASP shortly after the Parkland shooting.

"Communication throughout this time is imperative and we encourage you to talk to your children. We will do our very best to continue to inform you of our efforts to keep your children safe," the letter concludes.