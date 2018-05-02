Desert Ridge Academy teacher arrested for alleged unlawful sexual contact with student

Robert Jesse Flores

INDIO, Calif.- - A teacher from Desert Ridge Academy in Indio has been arrested for alleged sexual contact with a student, according to an Indio Police Department news release. Ruben Jesse Flores, 29, was taken into custody at his Indio residence without incident at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Flores is the music director of Desert Ridge Academy. The victim is one of Flores' students.

The investigation began after the victim's mother notified police of suggestive texts found on her daughter's cell phone. Detectives from the Major Crimes Units then took statements from Flores and the student regarding the alleged incidents of unlawful sexual contact.

Flores was booked into Riverside County Jail on booked on suspicion of multiple counts of lewd acts with a child and sexual penetration with a person under the age of 14. He is now free on $55,000 bond pending his next court appearance. He is expected to make his next court appearance in June.

"Desert Sands Unified School District is working with Indio Police on an investigation of alleged misconduct by a staff member," reads a statement from Mary Perry, public information officer for Desert Sands Unified School District. "District is working with Indio Police on an investigation of alleged misconduct by a staff member. Upon notification of the alleged misconduct, the staff member was immediately placed on administrative leave. The safety and security of our students remains our top priority and we will continue to provide law enforcement with our assistance. "

In March, James Arthur Campbell, a security guard at Desert Ridge Academy, was arrested on charges of exchanging harmful matter with a minor, a felony, and 2 misdemeanor charges including harassing by telephone and annoy/molest children.

Perry released an additional statement from the district in regard to its sexual misconduct training, background check processes, and its investigative and punitive system.

"All staff members of Desert Sands Unified School District are fingerprinted and background checked prior to hiring. We require sexual misconduct training for all staff members who work with our children. We take very seriously the safety and security of the children in our care," reads Perry's statement. "When misconduct of any kind takes place, we work with law enforcement to determine what occurred and take immediate action. Individuals who are found to have misplaced the trust placed in them are prosecuted."

Anyone with any additional information relating to this case is urged to contact Indio PD at (760)-391-4051.

