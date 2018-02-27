I-Team investigation: 'Opioids - Hoping for Help'

This Wednesday Opioids Hoping for Help

In 2016, over 42,000 people in the U.S. were killed by opioids, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Opioid addiction has become all too common across the country, rising steadily beginning in the mid 1990's, and exponentially in the past decade.

The epidemic has ravaged the country with a cruel efficiency, but it isn't an undefeatable foe.

"We see the hope all the time. It's never too late," said Christopher Yadron of the Betty Ford Center. "We address the person's needs medically psychologically and socially and spiritually so regardless how much someone might be struggling, there is a way to intervene in a powerful way."

Karen Devine investigates the traditional treatment methods at the Betty Ford Center and speaks with a local doctor who says that a more homeopathic route may be the path to treating the opioid crisis in her special I-Team report: Opioids: Hoping for Help. The report airs this Wednesday at 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3.