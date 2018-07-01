Hundreds protest Trump immigration policies in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif - Hundreds of people turned out in Palm Springs Saturday to voice their opposition to the president's immigration policy. The rally was spearheaded by local groups and featured congressman Doctor Raul Ruiz.

The crowd is getting pumped at Frances Stevens Parks, as hundreds of people turned out to protest President Trump's immigration policy. Some held signs, while others brought out their patriotic colors early.

Many at the rally felt the president's zero tolerance policy, separating undocumented parents from their children was an affront to American values.

"I felt like crying. I felt angry. I felt disappointed in my government,” Amalia Deaztlan of Bermuda Dunes.

Congressman Ruiz spoke at the protest supporting their opposition.

"The energy, it felt like a strong sense of compassion and the recognition that children are children,” he said.

One person agreeing with the president's policies showed up at the rally and was shouted down as he was confronted.

"Shame shame shame,” the crowd chanted.

The theme of change was very much in the conversation as getting out the vote became a rallying cry.

"Make sure that you vote in November and not only vote, but bring ten neighbors to vote,” Rep. Ruiz told the crowd.

"We need to get to the polls. It's the only way to change out system,” Deaztlan said.

Organizers said more than 1,000 people showed up to the rally.