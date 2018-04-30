Homeless man shot during Thousand Palms deputy-involved-shooting booked into jail

Related Man shot by deputy in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif.- - A homeless man who was shot and wounded by a sheriff's deputy in Thousand Palms after he allegedly brandished a gun was in custody today in lieu of $30,000 bail.



Michael Curtis, 38, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, according to county jail records.



The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. Sunday on Varner Road west of Washington Street, next to the Thousand Trails RV Camp, according to Deputy Robyn Flores.



A deputy conducting an area check at a transient camp encountered the suspect, and determined that he had an outstanding arrest warrant, Flores When the deputy tried to arrest the suspect, the transient allegedly advanced toward the deputy with an unspecified weapon. The deputy then shot Curtis, but it was not disclosed how many shots were fired, how many times the suspect was hit, or where the suspect was struck.



Curtis was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, then booked Sunday evening into the Riverside County jail in Indio, according to jail records.



No other injuries were reported, and the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave per department policy.



Riverside County court records show that Curtis has bench warrants for cases involving misdemeanor trespassing charges. He's expected to appear in court Wednesday.



