Police arrest four suspects following Indio high-speed chase

Four arrested after police pursuit

INDIO, Calif.- - According to Deputy Armando Munoz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Sheriff's deputies arrested four male suspects following a high-speed chase that ended in Indio.

The pursuit began after law enforcement attempted to arrest one of the suspects for fraud. He fled the scene, and police took chase.

"Earlier this afternoon officers from the Coachella Police Department were at a business conducting a fraud investigation located on the 50200 block of Harrison St.," says Deputy Munoz. "During that time one of the officers detained one of the suspects involved in this fraud and at that time the suspect fled from the officer at the location then they entered the vehicle you see behind me."

One suspect is leaving the scene in an ambulance due to injury. No officers or bystanders were injured during the pursuit and subsequent arrest.

The fraud investigation and the pursuit investigation are both considered active.

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team is on its way to the scene right now.

Stay with us for the latest updates.

