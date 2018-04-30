Heavy traffic expected as Stagecoach exodus begins

Stagecoach exodus begins

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Tens of thousands of country music fans will flee the

Coachella Valley Monday, as the festival season comes to a close in Indio.

Most of the traffic expected to flock westward.

Indio surface streets, westbound Interstate 10 between Indio and Beaumont, and the westbound 60 Freeway between Beaumont and Moreno Valley were expected to carry the bulk of vehicles leaving the desert.

Caltrans advised commuters to travel early in the morning or late in the evening, if possible, to avoid the worst of the congestion.

Motorists will also deal with windy conditions. The National Weather Service said a Wind Advisory was set to remain in effect until 5 a.m. PDT Monday.

Strong crosswinds will make driving difficult at times, especially for high profile vehicles.

Expect areas of blowing sand and dust which could reduce visibility.

A Wind Advisory means strong winds gusting over 40 mph can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Motorists may consult here to monitor up-to-the-minute traffic conditions.

