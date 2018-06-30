News

Guess who's voting on Daylight Saving this November?

Two states already opt out of the practice

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 05:24 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 05:26 PM PDT

SACRAMENTO - Californians will vote in November on whether the state should move toward stopping the twice-yearly process of changing the clocks.

A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown will put a measure on the November ballot moving the state toward permanent daylight saving time.

Passage by voters wouldn't immediately stop the practice. Instead, it gives lawmakers the power to make the change if Congress allows it.

Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March, when clocks move ahead by one hour to allow for more daylight in the evening and less in the morning. Clocks move back an hour on the first Sunday in November.

Arizona and Hawaii do not switch the clocks.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries