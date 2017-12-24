Temporary gas line in place after leak, evacuation order for animal hospital lifted

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA QUINTA, Calif. - UPDATE 12/24 5:00 A.M. : Officials confirm the gas line is no longer leaking. A temporary line has been made. Southbound Eisenhower Dr. is back open but Northbound Eisenhower is still closed due to the temporary gas line.

Evacuation orders for a nearby animal hospital and a few houses have been lifted. The controlled fire that many saw light up the street has finally burned off.

If people smell natural gas call the 1 (800) 427-2200 or call 911

UPDATE: Southern California Gas Company has crews building a temporary line before they can fix the broken gas line. Officials with the gas company said customers still have service.

The fire is under control and will continue burning until the affected gas line is turned off. Officials said crews are expected to take at least six hours to create the temporary line.

Cal Fire, Riverside County firefighters and Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of a natural gas line break in La Quinta.

Roadways near Avenida Montezuma and Eisenhower Drive are closed due to the gas fire. Cal Fire, Riverside County received reports of the gas fire just after 3 p.m. this afternoon. Firefighters on scene had to evacuate a nearby animal hospital as a precaution. Residents and businesses in the surrounding areas will be without gas until repairs are made.

Firefighters on scene said the fire will burn itself out. Deputies are assisting firefighters with traffic control.

Southern California Gas Company is en route to make reports, according to Cal Fire, Riverside County. There were no injuries reported. A call into Southern California Gas Company has been placed.

