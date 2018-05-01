Funeral for Riley Rose set for Tuesday

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - On April 13, the Coachella Valley lost a ray of light. Riley Rose Sherman passed away after an extended battle with a rare form pediatric cancer, and the community mourned.

Riley's funeral Mass and reception will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert, "at the same place that she was baptized" according to a Facebook post by her mother, Kristin Sherman. The Church is located at 43665 Deep Canyon Road.

The burial will follow at Coachella Valley Public Cemetery at 1pm.

Later in the afternoon, a "Celebration of Life for Riley Rose" will be held at 4 at Southwest Community Church. "This event will be more celebratory with music and pictures and art and a full eulogy. The family is asking everyone to dress in Hawaiian prints to help them celebrate Riley Rose and her love of the islands and Moana of Motunui."

The La Quinta girl had been battling stage 4 neuroblastoma since August 2016, but was never alone in her fight, being supported by her parents, Kristin and Rick Sherman, and a loving community.

From the early stages of her illness, Riley felt the community's compassion; in October of 2016, CBS Local 2's Brooke Beare visited the Sherman family and witnessed the support firsthand when 250 people donated hats and scarves for Riley.

"Look how many hats I have!" Riley exclaimed.

"If you look at (Riley), if she had hair, you wouldn't know she has a stage four disease wreaking havoc on her body," said Kristin Sherman. "...She's always smiling. She loves having her dad take care of her, she has fun."

When she returned home from New York in December, she was greeted warmly, with a hero's welcoming awaiting her at Palm Springs International Airport.

Sunday, Riley was honored during Garth Brooks' set at the Stagecoach festival.

To donate to support the Sherman family, go to their You Caring campaign page here or send along donations through PayPal to kristinandrick@me.com.

