Former Riverside County sheriff's deputy arrested for 2014 Coachella murder

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A former Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested Thursday for his involvement in an alleged love-triangle murder in Coachella.

Former Deputy Oscar Rodriguez, is accused in the shooting death of Luis Carlos Morin Jr. on Jan. 27, 2014 on the 4800 block of Camino Real in Coachella. The deputy was attempting to arrest Morin on an outstanding warrant.

In 2014, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Armando Munoz told KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 that the deputy was serving two felony arrest warrants at a home when a fight broke out with the man.

According to the John Hall, the Public Information Officer for Riverside County, the shooting at the time was deemed justified.

Morin's family filed a civil lawsuit against Riverside County shortly after the shooting. During the lawsuit, the county learned that Rodriguez was having an intimate relationship with Diana Perez, the mother of Morin's children. The District Attorney's office determined that the incident was not an officer-involved shooting review, but rather a murder investigation.

The case was reopened and new evidence was presented to the District Attorney office.

A grand jury, indicted Rodriguez for murder, the use of a firearm causing the death of Morin. If convicted, Rodriguez can face up to life in prison.

Diana Perez was also arrested Thursday but was released on $10,000 bail. Perez was indicted with one count of being an accessory to murder. She faces up to three years in custody if convicted.

"As the son of a law enforcement officer and a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, I know firsthand that the people who wear the badge are good people," District Attorney Mike Hestrin said. "They love and protect this community each and every day and can be trusted, but when someone violates that trust and abuses his power, that person will be held accountable -- just like anyone else. No one is above the law."

Rodriguez was set to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Friday but his arraignment was pushed to Jan. 3. Rodriguez bail was set at $1 million.

Perez is also scheduled to be arraigned in Indio on Jan. 3.