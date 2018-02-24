First part of CV Link opens

First segment of CV Link...

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The first segment of the long-awaited CV Link alternative transportation path is officially open.

The initial 2.3-mile segment of the path stretches from Vista Chino in Palm Springs to Ramon Road in Cathedral City.

Construction on the segment began last summer.

The CV Link is planned to span about 50 miles across the Coachella Valley, not including the cities of Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells, which have opted out of the project, according to the Coachella Valley Association of Governments.

Though the pathway officially opens at Friday's 10 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, residents have already been spotted taking a test run of the path, which is intended for bicyclists, pedestrians and low-speed electric vehicles, including golf carts.

Thus far, more than $86 million has been secured for the project, with CVAG most recently announcing $5.208 million committed earlier this month by the California Transportation Commission.

Supporters say the pathway will confer environmental, health and economic benefits to current and future generations of Coachella Valley residents.

"CV Link will transform the way that cyclists and pedestrians travel across our communities,'' said Riverside County Supervisor and CVAG Executive Committee Chair Marion Ashley shortly after the recent funding was secured.

La Quinta Councilman Robert Radi called CV Link ``the cornerstone of this valley's investment into promoting safe routes for cyclists and pedestrians, who currently have to travel along our busy roadways. By making it easier and safer to walk or bike, we can promote public health goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.''

The grand opening, held on Clubhouse View Drive at Vista Chino, was open to the public.