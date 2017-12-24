News

Firefighters work quickly to contain house fire

No injuries were reported in the fire

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 03:03 PM PST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 03:16 PM PST

INDIO, Calif. - A fire tore through part of an Indio home today, but no one was injured.

The blaze was reported at 1:19 p.m. in the 82200 block of Miles Avenue, Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department said. Half of the single-family home was burning when firefighters arrived, she said.

It took 26 firefighters about half an hour to contain the flames, and crews will remain at the scene for at least another two hours for overhaul, Hagemann said.

 

