Firefighters contain attic fire at Coachella home

COACHELLA, Calif. - A fire broke out in the attic of a Coachella home this afternoon, but nobody was hurt.

It took about a half-hour to extinguish the blaze, which was reported at 1:48 p.m. in the 1,200-square-foot home in the 52000 block of Fillmore Street, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15