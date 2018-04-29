Wildland fire in Thermal 75 percent contained
Fire broke out Friday just after 10 p.m.
THERMAL, Calif. - Update:
A 50-acre wildfire in Thermal that broke out overnight was 75 percent contained Saturday and was not threatening any structures.
The fire was reported at 10:18 p.m. Friday near Avenue 68 and Fillmore Street and was fueled by light winds, said Tawny Cabral of the Riverside County Fire Department.
Cabral said the incident has been turned over to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) who has jurisdiction over the area.
Firefighters are on scene battling a fire in Thermal.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the fire was first reported at 10:20 on the 87100 block of 66th Avenue. The fire spread to 68th and Polk, with trees and bushes on fire. Shortly after 10:50 pm, the fire was spreading into 70th.
