Two adults & a dog displaced in Desert Hot Springs house fire

Two dogs dead, two people displaced in D

Two dogs are dead, two people and another dog have been displaced following a fire at a home in Desert Hot Springs.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 PM at the 66000 block of Avenida Barona. First responders reported that a structure and several vehicles were well involved in fire.

According to Cal Fire, two adults and a dog were displaced. Firefighters also found two deceased dogs in the structure. The Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced people.

22 firefighters and six engines were on scene. The fire was contained at 11:33 PM.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, check back for updates.

