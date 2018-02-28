Two adults displaced after apartment fire in Indio
INDIO, Calif. - Two adults have been displaced after an apartment fire in Indio.
The fire was reported at an apartment on the 81000 block of Shadow Palms Avenue at around 5:45 pm.
According to Cal Fire, a single story, multi-family dwelling on with heavy smoke, and fire showing from a single unit.
The fire was contained shortly after 6:10 pm, Cal Fire confirmed.
The Red Cross was on scene to help the two people displaced by the fire.
