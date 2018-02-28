Two adults displaced after apartment fire in Indio

Two displaced after fire at Indio...

INDIO, Calif. - Two adults have been displaced after an apartment fire in Indio.

The fire was reported at an apartment on the 81000 block of Shadow Palms Avenue at around 5:45 pm.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

According to Cal Fire, a single story, multi-family dwelling on with heavy smoke, and fire showing from a single unit.

The fire was contained shortly after 6:10 pm, Cal Fire confirmed.

The Red Cross was on scene to help the two people displaced by the fire.

Hear from a man who ran to the scene after seeing smoke and helped people out of their homes and a neighbor/friend of the woman living in the unit where the fire started, tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 or CBS Local 2 at 11 PM.