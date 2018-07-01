News

Double wide trailer, two vehicles and two sheds destroyed by fire in Indio

One person displaced Saturday night

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 11:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 03:01 PM PDT

INDIO, Calif. - UPDATE: A double-wide modular home, two sheds and two vehicles were damaged by the fire, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage, said Tawny Cabral of CAL Fire/Riverside County. She said there were no injuries reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: Nearly two dozen firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a modular home in Indio Saturday night. One person was displaced after the home was destroyed.

Crews to reports of a residential structure fire just before 8:20 p.m. in the 80000 block of Avenue 48. The first arriving engine company reported a double-wide well involved with fire.  The fire was contained and the American Red Cross was called in to assist one person displaced due to extensive fire damage. There were no injuries reported.
 

