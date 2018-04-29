Festival season 2018 comes to a close

INDIO, Calif. - Sunday marks the last day of Stagecoach and the end of festival season in the valley. Alexandra Pierce visited a popular festival shopping center to see how locals felt about the end of the season.

Heirloom Craft Kitchen owner Michael Hubka said he has mixed feelings about the concert goers leaving.

"We like our local support. So it will be nice to have them back, but having people from all over the country and the world here has been cool, to see the different personalities," Hubka said.

Opening three months ago and enjoying steady crowds each weekend.

"It's been great. It's be fascinating to see such support. It seems like they found us through social media and it's been a great weekend so far. Three weekends is a lot for the festivals but we we're definitely busy every day," Hubka said.

He said opening in this shopping center was a smart decision to capitalize on the festival goers.

"It's really neat to have a line out the door. And it seems like they'll wait and they're happy when they get the food. They seem to enjoy air conditioning and the menu we offer," Hubka said.

But business owners aren't the only ones sad festival season is over.

"A little sad. It's great for the valley. We love having all the people here. We can hear the music from our patio, so that's kind of fun. So yeah, it's an energizing time of year," said La Quinta resident Deb Warren.

Warren said the thousands who converge on the valley are great for the economy.

"It's funny. Where else do you have Porta Potties and pretty much anything you could need for camping inside your grocery store. I love it," Warren said.

One thing is for sure, you can expect the crowds to return in April 2019.

