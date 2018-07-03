Fantasy Springs hosts free fireworks spectacular tonight

INDIO, Calif.- - A pre-Independence Day fireworks spectacular will be held free of charge tonight at the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio.



Tonight's show, hosted by Fantasy Springs and the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, starts at 8:45 p.m. at the resort's Eagle Falls Golf Course, with the fireworks accompanied by music from the Eagle 106.9 FM.



Guests of all ages are encouraged to gather around the Eagle Falls Pro Shop and surrounding parking lot to enjoy the festivities on blankets or low-back folding chairs.



For more information, call (800) 827-2946 or log onto www.FantasySpringsResort.com .

