Families flock to mountains for fun in the snow

IDYLLWILD, Calif. - Business owners in Idyllwild have had to deal with a very mild winter up until now, with fresh powder on the ground, they’ll take all this white and use it to make some serious green.

A lot of families went up to the winter wonderland that was our local mountains Monday afternoon. Late in the winter season, a storm dumped snow all over our local mountains.

"We were trying to build a snowman but then we crushed it’s head and then we are going to go sledding and then we are playing with the dogs and now we are having snowball fights," said Tori Balodimas, a Hemet resident.

For some of these kids, it's their first time playing in the snow.

"Came up and grabbed the kids out of school to get that little bit of snow, it’s been a long time since we have had some," said Dave Query, also a resident of Hemet.

Remembering the basics like gloves and hats is a must, but some improvised sledding without the sled.

In Idyllwild, snow-covered cars and required a little extra work to make sure drivers are safe to go down the road.

Snow plows made the rounds to make sure roads stayed clear and people treated sidewalks to keep to keep them from freezing.

The center of town got hit with just over two and a half inches of snow, which business owners say is great because brings a lot more people up the mountain and for the businesses around here that means a lot more customers.

After spending so much time in the snow and cold, a hot coffee or hot chocolate sounds as good as this guitar at higher ground coffee.

"A lot of people come up with families, that's great when families come up here we had a lot of little babies up here this morning. Just wanted to take their kids to see snow," said Mimi Lamp, owner of the Higher Ground Coffee House.

Winter weather came very late this season, but businesses are looking forward to more storms on the horizon, keeping the powder fresh and ready for fun.