Woman struck by hit-and-run driver near Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City
Search for driver continues after Thursday crash
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle near Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City Thursday night.
The incident happened at around 6:50 pm near the intersection of Minerva Rd and Avenida La Vista. News Channel 3 / CBS Local 2's Joe Galli is at the scene and was told that the woman was responsive to rescuers.
"She was lying on the ground. She was responsive and she seemed OK. Everybody around her was just telling her stay still until 911 was called, and then the ambulance came on the scene," said Stephanie Minor who was visiting Candy Cane Lane.
Witnesses say they saw a yellow Chevy Camaro speed away after the impact.
"When you move to the side streets, even for us as residents driving on to the streets, you have to be careful, because there is so much traffic. People are parking and walking around and it’s dark. You can’t see if someone darts out fro behind a car," said Laura Davenport who owns a home on Candy Cane Lane.
More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15
News update in your inbox! Click here