Woman struck by hit-and-run driver near Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City

Elderly woman injured in hit and run...

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle near Candy Cane Lane in Cathedral City Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The incident happened at around 6:50 pm near the intersection of Minerva Rd and Avenida La Vista. News Channel 3 / CBS Local 2's Joe Galli is at the scene and was told that the woman was responsive to rescuers.

"She was lying on the ground. She was responsive and she seemed OK. Everybody around her was just telling her stay still until 911 was called, and then the ambulance came on the scene," said Stephanie Minor who was visiting Candy Cane Lane.

#Breaking: pedestrian hit near Candy Cane Lane. Was responsive to rescuers. pic.twitter.com/spJn5hA9Ht — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) December 22, 2017

Witnesses say they saw a yellow Chevy Camaro speed away after the impact.

"When you move to the side streets, even for us as residents driving on to the streets, you have to be careful, because there is so much traffic. People are parking and walking around and it’s dark. You can’t see if someone darts out fro behind a car," said Laura Davenport who owns a home on Candy Cane Lane.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2017 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

News update in your inbox! Click here