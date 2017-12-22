Eisenhower Medical Center receives 5-star rating

KESQ & CBS Local 2

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Eisenhower Medical Center, in Rancho Mirage, has been rated as a top nationwide facility after it received five stars from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in its overall hospital quality star rating.

According to CMS's website, the overall hospital quality star rating provides information on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients. This information can help consumers make informed decisions about health care.

"Combined with compassionate care and our commitment to providing state-of-the-art technology and facilities, Eisenhower Medical Center has continued to deliver the highest quality patient care to our community for more than 45 years," said G. Aubrey Serfling, president and chief executive officer, Eisenhower Medical Center. "A five-star rating by CMS demonstrates the hard work and dedication of physicians, nurses and staff who provide the very best to our patients each and every day."

The overall rating summarizes up to 57 quality measures reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia, as well as measures that focus on hospital-acquired infections, including catheter-associated urinary tract infections.

Seven different latent variable models are used to calculate scores for seven groups of measures, including:

Mortality

Safety of care

Readmissions

Patient experience

Effectiveness of care

Timeliness of care

Efficient use of medical imaging

Eisenhower Medical Center is the only hospital in Riverside County with a five-star rating.

To check out the ratings on all the hospitals in the Coachella Valley, click here.

