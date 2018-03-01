Dick's, Walmart change gun sales policies in wake of mass shooting

CNN

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Two national retailers changing their firearms sales policies in the wake of the mass shooting two weeks ago in a Florida high school which took the lives of 17 people.

Shoppers who want to buy a gun or bullets at Walmart or at Dick’s Sporting Goods will now have to be at least 21 years old. Dick’s Sporting Goods pulled all assault rifles off its shelves of its Field and Stream store locations, none of which are in our area.

The company pulled assault rifles from regular Dick’s stores after the Sandy Hook massacre. Walmart stopped selling them in 2015.

Neither store sells high capacity magazines or bump stocks, which is what the shooter used in the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Local Walmart customers said this is a step in the right direction.

"I can see the Second Amendment, the right to have a gun or something like that, but that was written back in the hunting days. But now to walk around with an assault rifle, you don’t need that to shoot a deer or a duck or whatever," said John Melzer of Desert Hot Springs.

"I do think we need to go much further than that, more extensive background checks as well," said Hoshi Walker of La Quinta.

Walmart is going a step further by also taking toy guns that look like assault rifles off their website.