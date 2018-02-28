Desert Hot Springs men arrested for La Quinta fraud

Left: Johnny Sanche, Right: Fernando De La Cruz

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - Sheriff's deputies today announced the arrests of two Desert Hot Springs men who were allegedly performing unlicensed vehicle and home repairs with materials purchased with stolen personal information.



Johnny Sanchez, 26, and Fernando De La Cruz, 33, were arrested Friday on suspicion of identity theft and credit card fraud, according to sheriff's Sgt. Robert Bishop, who said their investigation began with a homeowner reporting that their personal information was stolen.



The victims hired an independent mechanic and contractor for home renovations and vehicle repairs but ended up having their information stolen and ``multiple fraudulent purchases'' made with their stolen personal info, Bishop said.



On Friday afternoon, deputies tracked the suspects down to a home in the 49500 block of Ali Court in La Quinta, where it was determined that Sanchez and De La Cruz had illegally obtained building materials and vehicle parts to continue performing home and vehicle repairs, according to the sergeant.



Bishop said that during their arrests, other stolen property was also found, including a motorcycle, vehicle parts and a loaded handgun.