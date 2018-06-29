Desert Hot Springs house fire causes $100K in damage, kills 2 dogs, destroys 3 vehicles

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif.- - A fire that erupted at a Desert Hot Springs home killed 2 dogs, torched three vehicles and caused $100,000 in property damage.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 66000 block of Avenida Barona, causing extensive damage to the home's garage, kitchen and living room, said April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

Two dogs were found dead inside the home, while two adults and another dog were displaced as a result of the blaze, which fire crews contained within an hour, Newman said. 22 firefighters and six engines responded to the scene.



The fire also destroyed a vehicle in the garage, and two others in the home's driveway, resulting in an estimated $100,000 in damage to the property overall.

