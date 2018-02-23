Two juveniles, one adult arrested in connection for string of armed robberies

Courtesy of Cathedral City Police Department Gabrielle Molitor

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - Cathedral City police arrest two juveniles and a woman for their alleged involvement in a string of armed robberies.

The trio were arrested Wednesday evening after police were notified of an armed robbery near Panorama Park. The victim told officers a person had approached him, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded money. The suspect took the victim's wallet and fled on foot near the park.

Officers conducted an area search and located a suspicious vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle from an earlier robbery that occurred on the 34-250 block of Date Palm Drive. Two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint in that robbery.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained after officers determined that they were involved in the robbery.

Detectives were able to determine that the suspects were responsible for not just those two robberies, but several robberies/ burglaries in surrounding jurisdictions during the past weeks. The suspects were later interviewed by the respective agencies.

Palm Springs resident Gabrielle Molitor, 19, was booked into Riverside County Jail in Banning. One suspect was booked into juvenile hall in Indio. The third suspect was released to his parents.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department (760) 770-0300.

