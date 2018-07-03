Two arrested for operating Honey Oil Lab in Thermal

Two men arrested for operating an illegal Butane Honey Oil Lab in Thermal

Andrew Meza, 22 of La Quinta and Erick Maldonado, 24 of Thermal were arrested Friday morning by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force with the assistance of RSO Marijuana Eradication Team.

The arrest happened after police served search warrants at two residences in the 52000 block of Avenida Herrera in La Quinta and the 56000 block of Jackson Street in Thermal.

Honey Oil Lab found in Thermal

A Butane Honey Oil Lab was discovered at the Thermal residence, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Honey Oil Labs have resulted in numerous explosions in residences around the county in the past year.

Honey Oil Lab discovered in Thermal

The news release also mentioned that officers also seized money and firearms including an AK-47 assault rifle, a shotgun, and a semi-auto handgun.

Cash and firearms including an AK-47 assault rifle, a shotgun, and a semi-auto handgun

Maldonado was arrested for operating a butane honey oil lab, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, violation of probation and an outstanding weapons violation warrant

Erick Maldonado

Meza was arrested for operating an illegal butane honey oil lab, violation of probation and an outstanding weapons possession warrant.

Andrew Meza

Both suspects have been booked at the Indio Jail.

