Two arrested for drugs and weapons charges

Hector Hernandez & Crystal Beltran

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Two people arrested after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle in possession weapons, drugs, & paraphernalia.

Crystal Beltran, 31 of Mecca and Hector Hernandez, 27. of Coachella were arrested Thursday afternoon after a Coachella Police Department deputy conducted an enforcement stop near Vineta Lane and Genoa Street in Coachella.

According to a news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a record check revealed the vehicle Hernandez and Beltran were in was reported stolen. Beltran, the driver, was allegedly in possession of an illegal sawed-off rifle.

Hernandez, the passenger, was also allegedly in possession of a Methamphetamine pipe. A small amount of Cannabis was also located in the vehicle and numerous live ammunition rounds were found.

Both suspects were booked at the Indio Jail. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Deputy Lorton of the Coachella Police Department at (760)863-8990.