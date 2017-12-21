Two suspects arrested after valley-wide police pursuit

Two arrested following high-speed...

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Authorities released new information Thursday about a police pursuit that spanned across several Coachella Valley cities on Wednesday.

According officials with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit began in Desert Hot Springs shortly after 3:30 p.m., as deputies with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force observed a vehicle blowing through a stop sign near Cactus Drive and Pierson Boulevard. Deputies said they believed the driver was driving under the influence.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle near Pierson Boulevard and Palm Drive but the driver refused.

The suspected vehicle was headed toward the eastbound I-10 when the driver stuck the guard rail on the freeway overpass as it headed onto the Date Palm exit into Cathedral City.

From there, the high-speed chase went onto city streets, from Cathedral City to Rancho Mirage, prompting authorities to terminate the pursuit as the vehicle went back onto I-10.

A short time later, the vehicle was spotted in Palm Desert near Cook Street and Dinah Shore. A deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply and a brief pursuit ensued, which was terminated once the driver reached the area of Cook Street and Fred Waring.

From there, the driver headed east toward Indio and got involved in a non-injury hit-and-run with another vehicle near Fred Waring and Washington Street, then fled the scene.

Minutes later -- just after 4:00 p.m. -- authorities located the vehicle as it headed south on Clinton Street and then into a neighborhood near Clinton and Alberta Avenue, where several people dressed in black bailed on foot from the vehicle.

One male suspect was caught near Clinton and Miles. Indio police were called in to assist the Sheriff's Department. The other two men were detained several minutes later.

According to officials with the Sheriff's Department, during the course of the search, a handgun was located.

During an investigation by authorities on scene, Jesus Noriega, 28, was arrested for possession of stolen property, evading a peace officer/reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and other related charges.

Jesus Noriega

Danny Noriega, 24, was also arrested for possession of stolen property, evading a peace officer/reckless driving, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and other related charges.

Danny Noriega

Both men were booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio.

The third male, who was detained at the scene, was released and was not charged.

If you have any information related to this case, you are asked to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department or the Indio Police Department.

