Palm Desert man accused of stealing $25K in gift cards from employer

Courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Matthew Peloquin of Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Palm Desert man arrested after allegedly embezzling thousands for over a year from the business he worked at.

Matthew Peloquin, 20, was arrested Monday for allegedly embezzling thousands in stolen gift cards from the Palm Desert business he worked at.

On Feb. 23, deputies from the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team received information about regarding an embezzlement from a business located in the 73000 block El Paseo.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the investigation revealed that an employee, later identified as Peloquin, had stolen $25,000 in gift cards between Dec. 14, 2017 and Feb. 16, 2018.

During the investigation, Peloquin was identified as a suspect involved in the theft. On Monday, deputies located and arrested Peloquin.

A search warrant was served at a resident in the 44000 block of San Jose Avenue where Peloquin was known to reside. Deputies recovered over $2000 worth of stolen property the suspects obtained while using the stolen gift cards.

Peloquin was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio for embezzlement, grand theft, and burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Deputy J. Smith at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at (760) 836-1600.