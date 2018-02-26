North Shore woman dies after being set ablaze

COLTON, Calif. - A North Shore woman died Sunday from burn injuries after she was allegedly set on fire by her son last month.

The Riverside County Coroners Office said Francisca Ramirez, 61, died at 5:52 p.m. Sunday evening at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton.

Ramirez had been on life support, according to family members.

Her son, Israel Guardado Ramirez, allegedly attacked her January 26 in the loading dock area of the Mathis Brothers Furniture Store in Indio along the 81400 block of Highway 111. Francesca was an employee at the store.

Francisca suffered severe burn injuries from her knees up and had undergone two skin graft operations several days after the attack.

Las Wednesday, Francisca's family members said she was, "no longer with" them and was being kept alive by breathing machines.

She fought fever, infections, and suffered pancreatic failure.

Israel Ramirez pleaded not guilty to charges of torture and attempted murder at the beginning of February.

He is being held on a million dollars bail.

