Crews battle early morning brush fire likely started by illegal firework

INDIO, Calif. - Cal Fire is on scene of a brush fire in Indio. It broke out Thursday just after 5:00 a.m., according to fire officials, at the 48500 block of Madison Street.

The fire is about a half an acre that is burning in heavy fuels.

Cal Fire says it's "likely" illegal fireworks started the fire.

More than two dozen firefighters responded to flames burning in heavy vegetation and got the blaze under control at 6:19 a.m., she said.

There were no reports that structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

