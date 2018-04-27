Coroner releases name of woman killed in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Authorities Thursday released the name of a Nevada woman who was killed in Palm Springs last month by a suspected hit-and-run driver. That other driver surrendered to police hours later.

Marlene Mori, 64, of Fallon, Nevada was struck at 9:45 p.m. March 14 while crossing Ramon Road near Camino Real, an intersection that is not controlled by traffic signals.

Police and prosecutors allege Jesus Manuel Montano, 63, of Calexico was headed westbound on Ramon Road when he struck Mori, then fled.

The pedestrian died at Desert Regional Medical Center about an hour after the collision. Hours later, Montano turned himself in at the Palm Springs Police Department. His car, a 1996 teal Nissan 200SX, was found parked in Cathedral City, and was impounded as evidence.

Montano was released the following day from the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning after posting $75,000 bail. He was charged earlier this month with felony hit-and-run causing death and is expected to make his initial court appearance tomorrow morning.

