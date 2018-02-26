News

Coachella Valley residents claim low-income housing is making them sick

Sickly Walls: Special report airs Wednesday @ 5:30

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 09:02 PM PST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 09:03 PM PST

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - CBS Local 2 stands for our viewers and their health after some Coachella Valley residents claim their low income housing- is making them sick.
    
"I feel, at this point, a little hopeless. I know that my condition is irreversible," said Joan Davis, who lives at the Villa Mirage apartments in Rancho Mirage."I know that eventually I am going to die, but how do I live like this?"

CBS Local 2's Katie Widner will take an in-depth look at what some residents are saying is growing inside their home, and will tell you what a former property manager is saying to back them up.

Joins us on Wednesday at 5:30 on CBS Local 2 for more on our 'Sickly Walls' special report.
 

