PS City Council votes to end Buzz trolley service

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - The Palm Springs City Council has voted terminate the Buzz trolley service in a 4-1 vote.

The free service helps people get around downtown Palm Springs, costing the city about $900,000 a year, of which, $100,000 is covered by PS Resorts. About 4,300 people ride the Buzz a week and it costs the city about $4.50 per rider.

Continuing to operate the Buzz trolley for the rest of the remaining 9 months of the contract would have cost the city $670,000. According to reports, it will also cost the city a maximum of approximately $121,000 to terminate the service in addition to those operating costs.

"If we kick this can down the road, we're gonna spend $670,000 then we're gonna make the decision later because it's not sustainable of doing it later. So, we're basically throwing away $670,000 that I think we have a lot of other uses for," Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon said at the meeting.

The Buzz will continue to operate until June 30. In the meantime, the service will have its hours reduced, Sunday service will be ending at 6 pm.