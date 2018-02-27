CHP holding free "Start Smart" teen driving classes

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

INDIO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol office in Indio is hosting a free "Start Smart" teen driving class this Wednesday.

"Start Smart" provides new teen drivers and their parents/guardians with an interactive, safe driving awareness class that illustrates how poor choices while driving can affect the lives of numerous people.

Drivers who attend the class will learn about avoiding collisions, driving tips, safe habits, collision dynamics, and parental roles.

Some insurance companies offer a discount to teens who attend.

The free two-hour class will be held Wednesday at 6 pm at the Indio CHP office on 79650 Varner Rd.

Reservations are required, and adults are also required to attend the class. To reserve call (760) 772-5300.