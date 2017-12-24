Caught On Camera: A pair of thieves steal Christmas decorations

Video: Caught On Camera: A pair of...

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - A pair of thieves were caught on a neighborhood's security camera taking Christmas decorations from the entrance of a gated Rancho Mirage community.



Janeen Bahr is the president of the Clancy Lane South community. She showed us a video of the men taking two light-up snowmen and large decorative ornaments.



"That guy over there, he's grabbing them. He just yanks it out over there. He probably ruined the little one he took right there," Bahr said, as she showed News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado the video.

Bahr says the theft happened a little after 4:00 Wednesday morning. They stole $600 worth of Christmas decorations. The community has warning signs and security cameras in plain sight on the property.



Bahr is asking the thieves to return the decorations before Christmas.



"We'd love to have them back. No questions asked. Just drop them off. We'll plug them back in," Bahr said.



Bahr said a police report has been filed since the theft. If the thieves don't return the decorations, Bahr said she will press charges.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video are urged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.